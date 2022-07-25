Contests
Adult, juvenile hurt in Clermont County crash

An adult and a juvenile were taken to separate hospitals following a single-vehicle serious injury crash in Clermont County over the weekend, according to county dispatchers
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An adult and a juvenile were taken to separate hospitals following a single-vehicle serious injury crash in Clermont County over the weekend, according to county dispatchers.

First responders were called to a report of a person ejected from the vehicle in the 2800 block of Ohio 232 at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Air Care was unable to fly and respond due to the weather, county dispatchers say.

So the two people hurt in the crash were taken in ambulances to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately available early Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Patrol officials said they had no updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

