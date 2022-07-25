Baby, teen, adult hospitalized after crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -Medics took a baby, teenager, and an adult to the hospital after a car rolled over in Boone County Monday, according to Lt. Phillip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

A dispatcher with the sheriff’s office says that the one-vehicle crash happened in the 9100 block of Camp Ernst Road around 9 a.m.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, the dispatcher said.

Lt. Ridgell says that one person was ejected but is expected to be ok.

The conditions of the baby, teenager, and adult are unclear at this time.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.