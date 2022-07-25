Contests
Baby, teen, adult hospitalized after crash in Boone County

A baby, teenager, and an adult were taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County.
A baby, teenager, and an adult were taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County.(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -Medics took a baby, teenager, and an adult to the hospital after a car rolled over in Boone County Monday, according to Lt. Phillip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

A dispatcher with the sheriff’s office says that the one-vehicle crash happened in the 9100 block of Camp Ernst Road around 9 a.m.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, the dispatcher said.

Lt. Ridgell says that one person was ejected but is expected to be ok.

The conditions of the baby, teenager, and adult are unclear at this time.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.

