Bengals president talks Paul Brown Stadium naming rights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man whose name looms large in Cincinnati football history would be ok if the franchise he helped build changed the name of the stadium honoring his legacy, Bengals President Mike Brown said of his father.

The Bengals organization is exploring their options regarding the naming rights of Paul Brown Stadium, Hamilton County Communications Manager Bridget Doherty confirmed on July 22.

On Monday, two days before the team reports for training camp, the son of Paul Brown and Bengals President Mike Brown said the franchise is in discussions to sell the naming rights to PBS.

While it is difficult for him, Mike explained the move is what is best for the franchise in terms of revenue.

He also added that his father would be understanding of the decision.

"Am I proud of my father? Of course, I am. I think whether his name is on the building or not, he would think we should do what's best for the football team."



Mike Brown's full answer when asked if his father's name will remain on the stadium if they sell naming rights. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/3J1PV78BbU — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 25, 2022

Doherty told FOX19 NOW on July 22 that Hamilton County “has not received a naming rights proposal pursuant to the terms of the lease.”

