Bengals president talks Paul Brown Stadium naming rights

A pedestrian runs through Smale Park on the Ohio River front near Paul Brown Stadium, home of...
A pedestrian runs through Smale Park on the Ohio River front near Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL Football team, as a celebratory 50th anniversary banner is displayed outside its gates, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Cincinnati. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Jared Goffinet and Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man whose name looms large in Cincinnati football history would be ok if the franchise he helped build changed the name of the stadium honoring his legacy, Bengals President Mike Brown said of his father.

The Bengals organization is exploring their options regarding the naming rights of Paul Brown Stadium, Hamilton County Communications Manager Bridget Doherty confirmed on July 22.

On Monday, two days before the team reports for training camp, the son of Paul Brown and Bengals President Mike Brown said the franchise is in discussions to sell the naming rights to PBS.

While it is difficult for him, Mike explained the move is what is best for the franchise in terms of revenue.

He also added that his father would be understanding of the decision.

Doherty told FOX19 NOW on July 22 that Hamilton County “has not received a naming rights proposal pursuant to the terms of the lease.”

