City of Covington makes changes to noise control ordinance

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -The City of Covington announced that they made changes to the newly passed noise control ordinance.

The noise ordinance includes restrictions on loud noises in the city.

It was introduced by the Covington Board of Commissioners in May after receiving many complaints from residents and was passed on July 19.

City officials say that Covington police have a sound meter that measures the loudness of the noise. Officers will use this device if needed when responding to complaints.

Here is what is considered loud noise, according to the ordinance.

“Excessive” daytime noise (8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday) is defined as any sound that is plainly audible at a distance of 100 feet.

“Excessive” nighttime noise (10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning and 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday night through Sunday morning) is defined as any sound that is plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet.

Exemptions include construction and renovation between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., emergency vehicles, organized school or recreational activities, and industrial equipment in areas zoned for that use.

“Our goal is to work with both our residents and businesses in addressing noise issues that disturb neighborhoods we serve,” Chief Nader said. “So for the next few weeks, we will be issuing warnings and/or advising about the new ordinance. If those warnings are ignored and the violations are repeated, this will force our hand and lead to citations.”

It is a $50 fine for the first offense, a $100 fine for the second, and $150 for each offense after.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.