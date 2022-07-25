City selects vibrant design for memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A striking public monument commemorating the life, work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will rise in Avondale next year.

“The Light of Hope” at the corner of Reading Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will feature a statue of bronze King on pedestal surrounded by six towering, vibrant stained-glass pillars representing each of King’s six principles of nonviolence.

Engraved in the granite pedestal, which will also serve as a bench, will be one of King’s evocative famous quotes: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

The city administration selected Houston, Texas-based Re:site Studio as the preferred artist to design, construct and install the memorial, according to a memo Monday from Cincinnati interim City Manager John Curp.

Curp says the memorial is expected to be unveiled in August 2023 to coincide with the 60th anniversary of King’s “I have a dream” speech.

"The Light of Hope" monument commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The monument will rise in Avondale next year. (City of Cincinnati/Re:site)

The memorial replaces a prior memorial erected at the intersection in 1987. That memorial had to be moved in 2017 to accommodate construction of the MLK/I-71 interchange. It currently sits in North Avondale’s MLK Park.

Cincinnati City Council in May 2021 dedicated $1 million to fund the new memorial. The city put out a call to local, national and international artists. A selection committee chose Re:site’s design after two public engagement sessions and a public engagement survey. Community engagement will continue until the memorial is completed.

The memorial design focuses on King’s nonviolence as well as his connection to Cincinnati’s Civil Rights movement, potentially including his 1964 address at the conference for the African Methodist Episcopal Church at Cincinnati Gardens.

It could also include tribute’s to King’s relationship with Cincinnati leaders, including Rev. L.V. Booth, founder of the Progressive National Baptist Association; Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; and Louise Shropshire, who composed “We Shall Overcome.”

“Seen from a distance, the stained-glass pillars are beacons of light and hope that forever illuminate the night in honor of Dr. King’s memory and his mission of social and racial justice. The installation creates a space for celebration, finding common ground, and building justice and peace,” Curp writes.

When complete, the memorial will reside in the shadow of the Uptown Innovation Corridor, of which two buildings comprising the UC Digital Future Complex are already topped-out.

