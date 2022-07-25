Contests
Cloudy Skies and Cooler Air

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Active weather returns overnight Monday and will continue Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and even into Friday morning as a front stalls right over the Ohio River Valley. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible each day in the tri-state.

Total rainfall amounts throughout the work week will range between one to three inches in the tri-state, which is needed in many gardens and fields in the region. That being said, there will be daily chances for localized flooding, especially along and south of the Ohio River as moisture could overwhelm the dry soils.

Daily rain chances along with the pattern setup will limit high temperatures to only be in the upper 70s and low 80s, however it will remain humid. This includes during the times when it isn’t raining, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the next two weeks, going into the first week of August, we begin the period dry with comfortable air (next weekend). However, that will be short lived as heat, humidity and rain chances are expected in the Ohio Valley region entering August. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook reflects this with above-normal temperatures as well as above-normal precipitation.

