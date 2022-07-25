Cold front brings relief from heat but watch for storms this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cold front that is moving through the Tri-State early Monday will break our streak of extreme heat but it will remain humid and bring storms this week.

With the exception of an isolated downpour, we will remain dry for the morning rush Monday.

It will feel noticeably cooler by Monday afternoon as the high temperature tops out in the low 80s.

Heavy rain is possible across the region this week, Tuesday through Friday.

The total rainfall amount will range between 1-3inches.

There also will be daily chances for localized flooding, especially along and south of the Ohio River as moisture could overwhelm the dry soils.

These daily rain chances will keep daytime highs to the upper 70s and low 80s but humidity will stick around.

