Coroner: 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy died over the weekend after an ATV accident in Highland County, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Blake Hurless was pronounced dead Saturday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale, a coroner’s report shows.

He was riding the ATV on his family’s property in Fairfield Township on Saturday when it flipped on top of him, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was wearing a helmet at the time, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, sheriff’s officials say.

