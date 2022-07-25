Coroner: 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident in Highland County

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy died over the weekend after an ATV accident in Highland County, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Blake Hurless was pronounced dead Saturday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale, a coroner’s report shows.

He was riding the ATV on his family’s property in Fairfield Township on Saturday when it flipped on top of him, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was wearing a helmet at the time, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, sheriff’s officials say.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

