Court docs: 2 women shoot Roselawn restaurant owner over food order

Anasia Shinholster shot the owner of Yummi Xpress in the arm on July 22.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women allegedly assaulted and shot a restaurant owner on Friday in Roselawn.

Anasia Shinholster, 25, is accused of shooting the owner of Yummi Xpress in his left arm after he refused to give the customer her money back on July 22.

Shinholster was accompanied by Sakaria Williams, 30, who “sucker punched” an employee in the face, which is what sparked the shooting to occur, court documents said.

Williams allegedly asked Shinholster to shoot multiple times, resulting in the injury of the restaurant owner.

According to court documents, Shinholster is being charged with felonious assault, and Williams is being charged with complicity.

Police arrested the women Saturday. They are currently booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The women are expected to be in court Monday morning.

Sakaria Williams
Sakaria Williams(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

