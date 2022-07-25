Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Female instructor charged with sexual battery for relationship with teen at Avon Lake karate studio

Erin Stephens
Erin Stephens(Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old karate instructor in Avon Lake was indicted on sexual battery charges for an alleged inappropriate relationship involving a teen.

An investigation into Erin Stephens started in March 2022, according to investigators, when a 19-year-old man reported to Avon Lake police that he was involved in a relationship with his karate instructor when he was a minor.

Detectives discovered that Stephens had a sexual relationship with the male when he was between 16 and 17 years old. At the time, he was a student-worker at the karate studio.

Avon Lake police said even though the relationship was consensual and the teen was of age, Ohio law prohibits sexual conduct if the offender is an instructor or person with disciplinary control over the minor.

As a result of the investigation, Stephens was indicted by a Lorain County grand jury on July 6. She was arrested by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office on July 21 for three counts of sexual battery.

Records show that Stephens has since posted a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati...
15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say
A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty, according to Clark County...
Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer used ‘n-word’ during incident outside CPS school, report finds
A car flipped from the I-75 overpass and onto Harrison Avenue on June 21, according to...
Man dies after car flips over guardrail on I-75

Latest News

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
The fatal crash in Butler County happened early Tuesday morning.
Butler County fatal crash
The driver of a semi-tractor-trailer was hospitalized with burns Tuesday morning when his...
Driver hospitalized with burns from semi crash, fire
LIVE: Butler County fatal crash
LIVE: Butler County fatal crash
Frank's Video Tuesday Forecast Update
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday