Former officer, FOP president back CPD officer in deadly shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Cincinnati police officer turned council member and the FOP president are the latest to voice support for the actions of an officer during a deadly shooting on July 23.

Cincinnati City Council Member Scotty Johnson spent 33 years on the force.

When thinking about the situation CPD District 2 Officer Genesis Steele found herself in on July 23, Johnson says she did not have the protection nor the time to wait for backup which left her vulnerable.

“Exposed and we thank God Officer Steele’s training kicked in and she survived,” Johnson said.

Steele was working as a single unit when she responded to a 911 call for an erratic driver on Red Bank Road at the intersection of Madison Road around 4:45 p.m., interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge said.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Leonard Brewington, was allegedly nodding off at the wheel. Previously Theetge speculated he might have been intoxicated.

Steele found the vehicle parked at a UDF with Brewington standing outside of the car on the passenger side, Theetge explained.

According to bodycam footage shown by police the next day, Brewington reached into his car and pulled out a handgun, pointing it at Steele. The officer commanded Brewington to get on the ground, but he did not.

Steele shot Brewington five times total in the groin and torso, Theetge added.

Leonard Brewington (Cincinnati Police Department)

FOP President Dan Hils said the actions of Officer Steele were textbook, and he thinks the bodycam video will be used for officer training on how to survive a deadly encounter with a suspect.

“The bad guy, in that case, was going to kill that officer and she stopped that threat and she stopped it immediately,” Hils explained. “She had no other choice.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval also praised Steele’s actions and for following her training.

“It’s very clear from the bodycam footage that Officer Steele acted the way she was trained to act, and that if she had not acted that way, she may have lost her life,” Mayor Pureval said during the press conference on July 24.

According to Theetge, Steele was working as a single unit the day of the shooting.

“It doesn’t get any more justified than that,” Hils said. “If there is a problem with that, then I think that’s going to make it very difficult for police officers to ever do their job again.”

Following an internal investigation by CPD and independently by the Citizen Complaint Authority, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will determine if Steele acted appropriately under the circumstances.

