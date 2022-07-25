Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Ohio deputy

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all state and federal flags on public property to be flown at half-staff in honor of an Ohio deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett said Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year member of the department, was fatally shot Sunday morning responding with other deputies to a mobile home park in Harmony Township.

“Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his interment,” DeWine’s office said in a news release Monday.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

