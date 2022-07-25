Contests
Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Ohio deputy

Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, according to...
Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all state and federal flags on public property to be flown at half-staff in honor of an Ohio deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett said Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year member of the department, was fatally shot Sunday morning responding with other deputies to a mobile home park in Harmony Township.

“Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his interment,” DeWine’s office said in a news release Monday.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

