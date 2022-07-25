Police investigating shots fired at Fountain Square over the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Investigators are looking for the person who fired a gun at Fountain Square, causing a panic on Saturday night.

Cincinnati Music Festival attendee Natalia Gardner said she learned that a shot had been fired while she was running with the crowd.

“I see like a wave in the crowd just running towards the opposite direction because I didn’t know what was going on,” Gardner said.

At one point, the crowd was running into oncoming traffic to get away from Fountain Square, Gardner explained.

“We got to the intersection where cars were coming up and people are running into the cars because they don’t know what’s going on,” Gardner said.

Details of the shooting are limited, but Cincinnati police confirmed a gunshot was fired.

While police say no one was hurt by gunfire, Gardner said she did see people falling to the ground and getting trampled by the crowd running.

“I didn’t know what was going through my head. I was just thinking I need to get home to my kids.”

Cincinnati police are still investigating the incident.

