Help pick name for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newborn rhino
Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is asking for help naming one of its youngest residents, a female Eastern black rhino calf.
In the time since July 9, when the adorable newborn made her grand debut, the mother and baby have spent time bonding, according to a news release.
Zoo officials said there are three options for her name: Ali – meaning supreme, Anika – meaning sweet or Dalia – meaning gentle.
To cast your vote, you will need to make a donation supporting conservation efforts before midnight on Aug. 5, according to the release.
Zoo officials said Eastern black rhinos are a critically endangered species, and there are less than 750 living in the wild.
