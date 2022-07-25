Man dies after car flips over guardrail on I-75

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says a man whose car flipped over a guardrail on I-75 on June 21 has died.

Cincinnati police say Ali Ahmed Abdu, 58, was driving a Volvo XC90 southbound on I-75 and struck a Lexus ES which was also headed south on I-75.

After hitting the Lexus, police say Abdu’s car flipped over a guardrail and landed upright on Harrison Avenue.

Abdu was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center but the coroner says he later died on July 24.

The driver of the Lexus was not hurt.

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit said excessive speed appeared to be a factor in the crash at the time of the incident.

