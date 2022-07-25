Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man dies after car flips over guardrail on I-75

A car flipped from the I-75 overpass and onto Harrison Avenue on June 21, according to...
A car flipped from the I-75 overpass and onto Harrison Avenue on June 21, according to Cincinnati police. The coroner's office says the driver died on July 24.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says a man whose car flipped over a guardrail on I-75 on June 21 has died.

Cincinnati police say Ali Ahmed Abdu, 58, was driving a Volvo XC90 southbound on I-75 and struck a Lexus ES which was also headed south on I-75.

After hitting the Lexus, police say Abdu’s car flipped over a guardrail and landed upright on Harrison Avenue.

Abdu was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center but the coroner says he later died on July 24.

The driver of the Lexus was not hurt.

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit said excessive speed appeared to be a factor in the crash at the time of the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team was called to a West Chester home Saturday.
Man in custody following SWAT standoff in West Chester
Everything found in Henry Thompson III's possession.
Hamilton man found with over 1,500 grams of drugs, arrested on fentanyl charges, sheriff’s office say
Bodycam footage released Sunday appears to show a suspect aim a gun at a Cincinnati police...
Cincinnati police chief, mayor defend officer’s actions in deadly Madisonville shooting
Police are investigating.
One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madisonville
Anasia Shinholster shot the owner of Yummi Xpress in the arm on July 22.
Court docs: 2 women shoot Roselawn restaurant owner over food order

Latest News

Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, according to...
Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Ohio deputy
Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, according to...
Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty
BLINK is Back: Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky’s Epic Light Festival Returns in October
WATCH LIVE: Blink Cincinnati reveals monumental changes for 2022 festival
An 11-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident in Highland County, according to the Hamilton...
Coroner: 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident in Highland County