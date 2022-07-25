Man turns self in following shooting outside Whitewater Township bar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man wanted in connection with a July 17 shooting that happened outside of a Whitewater Township bar has turned himself in.

Adam Duncan, 32, of Cleves, is now in the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kyla Woods.

The sheriff’s office issued warrants for his arrest after he allegedly got into a bar fight and then shot someone.

The incident began around 2 a.m. on July 17 at the Dew Drop Inn on Harrison Avenue in Whitewater Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Duncan was allegedly one of multiple patrons who got into an argument with the bar staff, which continued into the parking lot.

The sheriff’s office says he pulled out a gun and fired two shots, one in the air, the other toward the bar.

The people involved in the argument left the scene in multiple vehicles. A second incident happened at Harrison Pike and Dry Fork Road.

At the intersection, Duncan allegedly fired four more shots, hitting one victim in the foot. Three shots hit the victim’s 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. No word on the victim’s condition.

Duncan was wanted on charges of felonious assault, assault, weapons under disability, improperly firing at or into a habitation, and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

