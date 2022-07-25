Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.(Instagram/@marthastewart48 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.

The businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to mourn the peacocks.

She said a group of large and aggressive coyotes attacked them in broad daylight.

Stewart has documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys and Friesian horses.

Steward said after the attack, she will be taking further measures to protect her animals, including enclosing her yard with wire fencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team was called to a West Chester home Saturday.
Man in custody following SWAT standoff in West Chester
Everything found in Henry Thompson III's possession.
Hamilton man found with over 1,500 grams of drugs, arrested on fentanyl charges, sheriff’s office say
Bodycam footage released Sunday appears to show a suspect aim a gun at a Cincinnati police...
Cincinnati police chief, mayor defend officer’s actions in deadly Madisonville shooting
Police are investigating.
One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madisonville
Anasia Shinholster shot the owner of Yummi Xpress in the arm on July 22.
Court docs: 2 women shoot Roselawn restaurant owner over food order

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
BLINK is Back: Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky’s Epic Light Festival Returns in October
Blink Cincinnati reveals monumental changes for 2022 festival
Blink Cincinnati reveals monumental changes for 2022 festival - clipped version
Blink Cincinnati reveals monumental changes for 2022 festival - clipped version
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park