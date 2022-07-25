Purified amniotic fluid used to speed up woman’s recovery after firework accident

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Integrated Medical Group in Defiance may look like a regular medical office, but inside people are doing cutting-edge medicine using human cells. After one of their employees was in a firework accident, purified amniotic fluid was used to help speed up her recovery.

India Ulshafer was hanging out with some friends during the 4th of July weekend, and they decided to set off fireworks. Ulshafer said her friends had tried to twist some fireworks together which made them shoot out instead of up. They headed straight for Ulshafer and her boyfriend.

“I could see that they were coming closer to me and I got hit in the front of my left thigh first. In my mind I said to myself I need to get away from this, so I turned to run and that’s when the firework hit the back of behind my knee and exploded. I ran about 20 feet before the group of people I was with alerted me that I was on fire, and then my boyfriend ran over to me and put me out.”

Ulshafer was left with deep burns and bruises on both her legs and what she described as the worst pain imaginable.

She works at Integrated Medical Group which specializes in human cellular tissue products. Dr. Megan Parks, Ulshafer’s boss, did some research and found promising studies on purified amniotic fluid. Dr. Parks said the amniotic fluid comes from c-section births. During delivery, doctors will ask the mother for permission to take some of her amniotic fluid to use for medical purposes.

Just days after the accident, Ulshafer’s legs were sprayed with the amniotic fluid. She said within the first 30 minutes, her pain was almost gone. Within a week, she was almost fully healed.

“Normally you’re looking at two to three months, easily, and then on with the hydrocodone, serious opioids, the pain would have been excruciating, and then we would have to be looking into grafting. They said the amount of time it took to heal, it was insane. It was like one week versus two to three months,” said Dr. Parks.

Before getting the purified amniotic fluid, Ulshafer’s pain level was a 10. Immediately after, it was a one to three.

“Going from being on opioids every four hours and the excruciating pain to having this new-found freedom just a half an hour later, all of a sudden being able to have someone touch it and wrap it,” said Ulshafer. “I can’t even put into words how life-changing that is.”

It’s been just over three weeks since her accident and Ulshafer said her progress has been miraculous.

“They are looking like they’re not even there, to be honest,” said Ulshafer of her wounds. “They’re still a little pink in some areas, and I do have a little bit of bruising left over, but they feel just like normal skin. They don’t hurt, they’re not tender. Everything feels like it’s normal again.”

Dr. Parks said Integrated Medical Group will now be offering the amniotic fluid treatment to other patients.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.