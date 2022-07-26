1 dead after accident at former AK Steel mill, company says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A fatal accident occurred on Tuesday morning during a routine maintenance inspection at the former AK Steel mill.

An employee died as a result of an injury that occurred in the operation’s hot strip mill at Middletown Works, according to Cleveland-Cliffs. The company says is not allowed to disclose any further details about the employee due to standard protocol.

The Butler County Coroner was called to the scene and confirmed an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow.

“Cleveland-Cliffs expresses its deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and the Company will provide the necessary support to the family during this difficult time,” Cleveland-Cliffs spokesperson Patricia Persico said.

The company said they will be conducting an investigation alongside the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and OSHA.

