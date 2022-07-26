Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 dead after accident at former AK Steel mill, company says

Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland Cliffs(WLUC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A fatal accident occurred on Tuesday morning during a routine maintenance inspection at the former AK Steel mill.

An employee died as a result of an injury that occurred in the operation’s hot strip mill at Middletown Works, according to Cleveland-Cliffs. The company says is not allowed to disclose any further details about the employee due to standard protocol.

The Butler County Coroner was called to the scene and confirmed an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow.

“Cleveland-Cliffs expresses its deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and the Company will provide the necessary support to the family during this difficult time,” Cleveland-Cliffs spokesperson Patricia Persico said.

The company said they will be conducting an investigation alongside the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and OSHA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer used ‘n-word’ during incident outside CPS school, report finds
A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati...
15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say
A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty, according to Clark County...
Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty
Cincinnati Children's
1,000 patients at Cincinnati Children’s left out in cold after insurer drops coverage

Latest News

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow to Have Surgery to Remove Appendix
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow to Have Surgery to Remove Appendix
Celebrate the Ohio State Fair at home by building your own butter cow
Ohio State Fair butter cow display’s ‘top-secret’ theme unveiled
Joe Burrow
Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix
A Flock Safety camera.
License plate readers to be installed in Middletown to solve crimes