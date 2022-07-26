1,000 patients at Cincinnati Children’s left out in cold after insurer drops coverage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The families of nearly a thousand Cincinnati Children’s patients are scrambling after a major insurer ended its contract with the world-renowned hospital in Avondale.

CareSource notified Cincinnati Children’s last month that it would terminate its Ohio Marketplace contract effective Aug. 1. As a result, according to a hospital spokesperson, about 1,000 patients considered “in-network” through insurance with Cincinnati Children’s and its physicians will soon be “out of network.”

The change does not impact Medicaid-covered children currently enrolled in CareSource who receive treatment at Cincinnati Children’s. Moreover, the thousand patients impacted represent a small share of the 1.5 million patients Cincinnati Children’s treats annually.

But for those like 7-year-old Presley Hoff, who faces brain surgery in the coming weeks, it’s a monumental shift.

“Oh, absolutely hopeless,” said Presley’s mother, Nikki Hoff. “It breaks my heart, because you want to help her, and then you get her mind ready—mentally and physically—and she’s ready... And then all of a sudden, it comes down to money, which is sad.”

Presley has DYT11, a rare genetic disorder with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease. She takes nine daily medications to help with her seizures and jerking. Still, it’s difficult for her to eat or drink on her own.

“It’s just hard to fit in when I have twitches and stuff,” Presley said.

The 7-year-old is scheduled for deep stimulation brain surgery in August and another procedure in September. Her mother says Cincinnati Children’s is the only hospital that performs this particular surgery. Then news came of CareSource ending its contract.

“You want to be able to be able to help them as much as you can, and she’s an amazing kid,” Nikki said. “And something so simple as insurance... You go into a contract, you sign it, you make your payments like you’re supposed to...”

Janet Honnaker understands. Her granddaughter, Chloe, attends a Cincinnati Children’s teen clinic that specializes in eating disorders.

“It’s really frightening because it takes you back to pre-Affordable Care Act days when people were black-balled from insurance,” Honnaker said.

Honnaker explains Chloe has been hospitalized seven times. “She could have died, so I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said. “I’m not going to be able to bring her up unless I have coverage.”

Chloe’s last hospitalization cost more than $130,000, Honnaker says. Now, with CareSource’s contract termination, she fears what might happen if Chloe should require hospitalization again.

A Cincinnati Children’s representative says the hospital has contacted families in an effort to ensure continued care and to “minimize financial burden.”

The representative also says Cincinnati Children’s patients and families may qualify for 90 days of continued coverage by CareSource if their care is for a diagnosis that is serious or complex.

Nikki reached out to CareSource about whether she was approved for that extended coverage. She says she has not heard back.

As for Presley, Nikki says an Ohio Department of Health program covering children with medical handicaps has agreed to pay for the 7-year-old’s surgeries.

Children who don’t qualify for the program face an uncertain future.

“They’re not sure what they’re going to do to get their children help,” Nikki said. “There’s really nothing to do. We don’t know what we’re going to do.”

The full Cincinnati Children’s Hospital statement is as follows:

“CareSource notified Cincinnati Children’s that it is terminating its Ohio Marketplace contract with us, effective Aug. 1, 2022. As a result, about 1,000 patients considered ‘in-network’ through insurance with our hospital and physicians will be ‘out of network.’

“Cincinnati Children’s has reached out to those patient families in an effort to ensure continuity of care and to minimize financial burden whenever possible.

“In a letter sent to affected families, Chris Scowden, Assistant Vice President, Contract/Payor Relations at Cincinnati Children’s, noted: ‘We are saddened by this occurrence and worked hard to try to avoid this circumstance.’

Patients and families may qualify for 90 days of continuing care by the insurer if their care is for a diagnosis that is serious and complex. Families can request that the insurance company continue to cover their care at Cincinnati Children’s as “in-network” and can begin the request process by calling the CareSource Member Services phone number on their insurance card.”

CareSource issued the following statement:

“Our members rely on CareSource Marketplace plans for affordable health insurance. In order to maintain that affordability, we work together with providers. We value our relationship with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and while we were hopeful we could come to terms, we were not able to reach a Marketplace agreement. This change only affects Marketplace members and does not change our Medicaid product.

“CareSource is currently contracted with other children’s hospitals across the state. We are working to ensure children with critical access needs receive the continuity of care they deserve.”

