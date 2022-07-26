Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bakery vandalized with hate speech ahead of drag show, police say

Joseph Collins is charged with vandalism and writing hate messages at the UpRising Bakery and...
Joseph Collins is charged with vandalism and writing hate messages at the UpRising Bakery and Café northwest of Chicago.(Lake in the Hills Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CNN) – A hate crime in Illinois is forcing the organizers of a drag show to reschedule.

Joseph Collins is charged with vandalism and writing hate messages at the UpRising Bakery and Café northwest of Chicago.

In a release, Lake in the Hills police said the bakery sustained broken windows along with anti-LGBTQ graffiti that was spray-painted on the building.

The bakery had planned to host a drag show brunch. That event is now on hold while repairs are being done.

Corinna Sac, the owner of the bakery, said there are plans to go on with the drag show in the future.

The 24-year-old suspect is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati...
15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer used ‘n-word’ during incident outside CPS school, report finds
A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty, according to Clark County...
Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty
A car flipped from the I-75 overpass and onto Harrison Avenue on June 21, according to...
Man dies after car flips over guardrail on I-75

Latest News

Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
12-year-old driver dies in overnight crash
Celebrate the Ohio State Fair at home by building your own butter cow
Ohio State Fair butter cow display’s ‘top-secret’ theme unveiled
Joe Burrow
Bengals QB Joe Burrow to have surgery to remove appendix
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024