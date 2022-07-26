Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals reveal new white uniform

Last week, the team unveiled their "White Bengal" helmet.
Last week, the team unveiled their "White Bengal" helmet.(Cincinnati Bengals)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals debuted their new white uniform on Tuesday by tweeting out a video.

The team will be going all white for TNF vs. the Dolphins on Sept. 29.

Last week, the Bengals unveiled their new “White Bengal” helmet.

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals open the regular season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati...
15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say
A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty, according to Clark County...
Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer used ‘n-word’ during incident outside CPS school, report finds
A car flipped from the I-75 overpass and onto Harrison Avenue on June 21, according to...
Man dies after car flips over guardrail on I-75

Latest News

A pedestrian runs through Smale Park on the Ohio River front near Paul Brown Stadium, home of...
Bengals president talks Paul Brown Stadium naming rights
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: J.P. Macura game-winning TBT shot
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: J.P. Macura game-winning TBT shot
Darnell Parker was a two-time ECC Coach of the Year during his five seasons with Loveland High...
Loveland HS girls basketball coach passes away after cancer diagnosis
Paul Dehner
Paul Dehner Jr. previews Bengals Training Camp