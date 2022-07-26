Cincinnati Bengals reveal new white uniform

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals debuted their new white uniform on Tuesday by tweeting out a video.

Once upon a time... pic.twitter.com/fRr5Fnx1bW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 26, 2022

The team will be going all white for TNF vs. the Dolphins on Sept. 29.

Last week, the Bengals unveiled their new “White Bengal” helmet.

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals open the regular season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

