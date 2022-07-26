Contests
Driver hospitalized with burns from semi crash, fire

The driver of a semi-tractor-trailer was hospitalized with burns Tuesday morning when his...
The driver of a semi-tractor-trailer was hospitalized with burns Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed and then caught on fire in Brown County, according to the sheriff’s office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARDINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver of a semi-tractor-trailer was hospitalized with burns Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed and then caught on fire in Brown County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what appeared to be second and third-degree burns, dispatchers say.

A medical helicopter was initially called to respond to the crash at about 6:23 a.m. on U.S. 62 near Ohio 32 but could not due to the weather and other circumstances, they say.

The semi was transporting grain. It did not overturn or spill its load of grain, but the diesel fuel did catch on fire, according to dispatchers.

U.S. 62 is shut down in the area until further notice.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

