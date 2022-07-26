First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch for parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day with a Flood Watch in effect for parts of the Tri-State until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

FOX19 NOW FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FLOOD WATCH has been issued for areas mainly south in the FOX19 viewing area. multiple rounds of steady rain could cause high water concerns. pic.twitter.com/zXLgB93Rxp — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) July 26, 2022

Multiple rounds of rain will continue moving through Tuesday morning and afternoon and again early Wednesday, creating the potential for flooding concerns.

The Flood Watch is up for portions of northern Kentucky, southern Ohio and southeastern Indiana. Specifically:

Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Highland, Pike and Scioto counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky and Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties in Indiana.

People in the watch area should keep an eye on the weather and be prepared for immediate action should heavy rains and flooding occur or a Flash Flood Warning be issued.

Avoid low-lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.

Here’s the latest timeline:

Steady, sometimes heavy rain will cross the metro area between 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

More rain will be expected early Wednesday after 1 a.m.

First Alert Forecast Update: Periods of heavy rain move in this morning through the early afternoon hours. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/MShvDEswlo — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) July 26, 2022

The high temperature on Tuesday afternoon will only reach the upper 70s but it still feels muggy.

