First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain at times for morning rush

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather day with rain that is expected to be heavy at times during your morning commute.

Be prepared for the potential for slower-than-normal traffic with possible ponding on some roads and visibility issues.

Here’s the latest timeline:

Scattered showers by 4 a.m.

Steady rain arriving 6:30 a.m.

Steady, sometimes heavy rain in metro area 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tapering off during the afternoon

The high temperature Tuesday afternoon will only reach the upper 70s but it still feels muggy.

