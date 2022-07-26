Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain at times for morning rush

Rain is expected to be heavy at times during your commute Tuesday morning.
Rain is expected to be heavy at times during your commute Tuesday morning.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather day with rain that is expected to be heavy at times during your morning commute.

Be prepared for the potential for slower-than-normal traffic with possible ponding on some roads and visibility issues.

Here’s the latest timeline:

  • Scattered showers by 4 a.m.
  • Steady rain arriving 6:30 a.m.
  • Steady, sometimes heavy rain in metro area 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Tapering off during the afternoon

The high temperature Tuesday afternoon will only reach the upper 70s but it still feels muggy.

Watch FOX19 NOW throughout the morning for your latest live weather and drive-time traffic updates.

