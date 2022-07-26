Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Periods Steady Rain On Tuesday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for heavy rain at times Tuesday morning. Late afternoon, the rain will become much more scattered. While we will all see rainfall some of the steadiest will remain from Cincinnati and points south into the NKY.

Expect standing water and slow travel, while severe storm chances are low thunder and lightning will be possible. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70′s Tuesday.

The evening drive Tuesday will only be scattered, but mainly dry, then more widespread rain and thunder on Wednesday and Thursday.

This active rain pattern will bring us anywhere from 1 to 2 inches and possible 3 inches.

Rain chances move out Friday afternoon, setting up a real nice weekend in the low 80′s and lower humidity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati...
15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say
A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty, according to Clark County...
Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer used ‘n-word’ during incident outside CPS school, report finds
A car flipped from the I-75 overpass and onto Harrison Avenue on June 21, according to...
Man dies after car flips over guardrail on I-75

Latest News

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
First Alert Weather Day: Periods Steady Rain On Tuesday
Frank's Video Tuesday Forecast Update
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
logo
Cloudy Skies and Cooler Air