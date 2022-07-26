First Alert Weather Day: Periods Steady Rain On Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for heavy rain at times Tuesday morning. Late afternoon, the rain will become much more scattered. While we will all see rainfall some of the steadiest will remain from Cincinnati and points south into the NKY.

Expect standing water and slow travel, while severe storm chances are low thunder and lightning will be possible. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70′s Tuesday.

The evening drive Tuesday will only be scattered, but mainly dry, then more widespread rain and thunder on Wednesday and Thursday.

This active rain pattern will bring us anywhere from 1 to 2 inches and possible 3 inches.

Rain chances move out Friday afternoon, setting up a real nice weekend in the low 80′s and lower humidity.

