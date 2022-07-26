Indiana Special Session on abortion access, inflation underway

Contests
Indiana Special Session on abortion, inflation legislation underway.(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - It was said more than once on Monday that there is a lot of passion on both sides of the abortion issue, especially in the post Roe v Wade world.

All eyes are on the Circle City as the Indiana General Assembly began their special session in Indianapolis called for by Governor Eric Holcomb.

The special session originally called to help taxpayers cope with inflation now includes a bill that would ban abortion except in cases of rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is in danger.

The day started with a pro-choice rally that drew thousands of sign carrying, chanting protestors.

“If my uterus shot bullets it would be less regulated,” was just one of the pro-choice protest signs displayed at a rally in the south atrium of the Statehouse.

Then, four hours of public testimony on the proposed abortion ban were heard.

“I think it’s really sad that we have to be here again, I think men should stay out of womens’ bodies - men should not be trying to regulate us,” said Amber Welker, a Westville resident. “We should have the right to choose what we do with our bodies.”

“As much as women’s rights matter, unborn babies lives matter too, and I don’t know where we end up we’re just praying God has a good plan for everybody in the state of Indiana,” said Indiana Rep. Dale Deon (R) Granger.

“What do you tell them?” asked Katie Blair with the ACLU. “This is a hard place to change minds. It’s a very hard place to change minds but I am hopeful that they will hear the voices of the majority of Hoosiers that support access to abortion and that they listen, these are their voters.”

Three more hours have been set aside for Tuesday before any amendments will be offered or votes taken.

Indiana lawmakers have until August 14 to reach a conclusion.

