License plate readers to be installed in Middletown to solve crimes

A Flock Safety camera.
A Flock Safety camera.(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown Division of Police announced that they will be installing cameras in August to locate vehicles tied to crimes.

A spokesperson for the city said that 26 cameras will be placed throughout the city where they will take a picture of license plates and alert officers if the car is a stolen vehicle, associated with missing persons, Amber Alerts or other crimes.

Information, such as the vehicle description, may be added to the cameras’ safety system where other communities will be able to access or add information, Middletown police added.

“The ability to network with other cities and agencies with crucial information, such as Amber Alerts, stolen vehicles, and felony suspect searches, is a game changer for our city,” Middletown Police Chief David Birk explained. “The fact that we can get immediate alerts if those suspects end up in Middletown changes how we do business and solidifies partnerships with surrounding communities. Like many professions, new technology is making advancements in the field of law-enforcement with body cameras, cruiser cameras, and now Flock camera system. It’s always better to work smarter, not harder.”

The same cameras are also used in several other communities, such as Franklin and Dayton, Ohio.

