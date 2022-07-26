Contests
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Butler County: OSP

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and went down while responding to a fatal vehicle accident in Butler County early Tuesday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the helicopter crash scene near U.S. 127 in Milford Township at the request of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to OSP.

Deputies and fire officials already were on the scene at U.S. 127 and Eaton Road after one person died and three others were hurt in a crash between two pickup trucks at about 4:15 a.m.

Initially, three medical helicopters were called to the deadly crash, Butler County dispatchers confirm.

Then, they said two of the helicopters were no longer needed but shortly after, one of them crashed into power lines in the area and went down.

