Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Butler County: OSP

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and went down while responding to a fatal vehicle accident in Butler County early Tuesday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the helicopter crash scene near U.S. 127 in Milford Township at the request of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to OSP.

Deputies and fire officials already were on the scene at U.S. 127 and Eaton Road after one person died and three others were hurt in a crash between two pickup trucks at about 4:15 a.m.

Medical helicopter crash in Butler County, responding to a accident where 1 fatality and 2 injuries. The chopper crashed after coming into contact with wires. Coverage now on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rKnysMV8jX — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) July 26, 2022

Butler Rural Electric reports nearly 400 customers without power in area of Milford Township where this helicopter crashed into power lines and went down, utility website shows pic.twitter.com/GW7Zd6W1lE — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) July 26, 2022

Initially, three medical helicopters were called to the deadly crash, Butler County dispatchers confirm.

Then, they said two of the helicopters were no longer needed but shortly after, one of them crashed into power lines in the area and went down.

This is one of the pickup trucks that crashed about 4:15 a.m. on U.S. 127 near Eaton Road in Milford Township pic.twitter.com/6VMVnieKMw — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) July 26, 2022

Two-vehicle crash at Eaton Road leaves one person dead and at three others injured according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Also, OSP says a helicopter has crashed into power lines. Working to get more information @fox19 pic.twitter.com/T64XBT7ROD — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) July 26, 2022

Another look at the scene where the road is shut down at Eaton Road @fox19 pic.twitter.com/tK3kdCfNYz — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) July 26, 2022

