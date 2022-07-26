Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Butler County

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and went down while responding to a fatal vehicle accident in Butler County early Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the helicopter “crashed into utility power lines.” Butler County Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer tells FOX19 NOW one of the three crew members on board the CareFlight medical helicopter suffered “an unknown injury” as the aircraft crashed upon approach and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The other two crew members were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to the preliminary investigation at the scene, he said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the helicopter crash scene near U.S. 127 in Milford Township at the request of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to OSP.

Deputies and fire officials already were on the scene at U.S. 127 and Eaton Road after one person died and three others were hurt in a crash between two pickup trucks at about 4:15 a.m., county dispatchers told FOX19 NOW.

Dwyer said the person who died in the vehicle crash was in one of the pickup trucks.

A CareFlight representative just released a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“Early this morning, a CareFlight helicopter operated by Air Methods Corp. responding to a vehicle accident in Butler County contacted wires and experienced a hard landing. The patient was not on board the aircraft, and the three crew were able to safely exit the aircraft.

The crew has been taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Air Methods has contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, and will be working through the investigation process with these agencies.

The safety of patients and crew is of the utmost importance to us. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in this incident.”

Initially, three medical helicopters were called to the deadly crash, Butler County dispatchers confirm.

Then, they said only one helicopter was needed.

Shortly after, one of the helicopters crashed into power lines in the area and went down, according to OSP and Dwyer.

Initially, nearly 400 Butler Rural Electric customers nearby lost power as a result but service has since been restored, according to the utility’s website.

This is the medical helicopter that crashed early Tuesday while responding to a fatal accident in Butler County, according to a flight tracking resource. Miami Valley Health operates 4 Dauphin helicopters from four locations across the region, according to Premier Health. This particular helicopter was built in 1998. Courtesy of FlightAware (flightaware.com) (Courtesy of FlightAware (flightaware.com))

