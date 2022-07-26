Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Butler County: OSP

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and went down while responding to a fatal...
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and went down while responding to a fatal accident in Butler County early Tuesday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and went down while responding to a fatal accident in Butler County early Tuesday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Three state troopers responded to the scene on U.S. 127 and Eaton Road at the request of Butler County deputies, OSP says.

Butler County deputies and fire officials initially went to the area after reports of a crash between two pickup trucks on U.S. 127 at about 4:18 a.m.

One person is dead and at least three others were injured in the vehicle crash, Butler County dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

Initially, three medical helicopters were summoned and dispatchers confirm there was an incident involving one of the medical helicopters called out.

Only one helicopter was ultimately needed, according to dispatch.

U.S. 127 is shut down between Eaton Road and Ohio 73 until further notice.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati...
15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say
A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty, according to Clark County...
Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer used ‘n-word’ during incident outside CPS school, report finds
A car flipped from the I-75 overpass and onto Harrison Avenue on June 21, according to...
Man dies after car flips over guardrail on I-75
Anasia Shinholster shot the owner of Yummi Xpress in the arm on July 22.
Court docs: 2 women shoot Roselawn restaurant owner over food order

Latest News

Frank's Video Tuesday Forecast Update
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
Rain is expected to be heavy at times during your commute Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain at times for morning rush
Cincinnati Children's
1,000 patients at Cincinnati Children’s left out in cold after insurer drops coverage
Indiana Special Session on abortion, inflation legislation underway.
Indiana Special Session on abortion access, inflation underway