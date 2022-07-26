Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Butler County: OSP

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and went down while responding to a fatal accident in Butler County early Tuesday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Three state troopers responded to the scene on U.S. 127 and Eaton Road at the request of Butler County deputies, OSP says.

Medical helicopter crash in Butler County, responding to a accident where 1 fatality and 2 injuries. The chopper crashed after coming into contact with wires. Coverage now on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rKnysMV8jX — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) July 26, 2022

Butler County deputies and fire officials initially went to the area after reports of a crash between two pickup trucks on U.S. 127 at about 4:18 a.m.

One person is dead and at least three others were injured in the vehicle crash, Butler County dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

Initially, three medical helicopters were summoned and dispatchers confirm there was an incident involving one of the medical helicopters called out.

Only one helicopter was ultimately needed, according to dispatch.

U.S. 127 is shut down between Eaton Road and Ohio 73 until further notice.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

Two-vehicle crash at Eaton Road leaves one person dead and at three others injured according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Also, OSP says a helicopter has crashed into power lines. Working to get more information @fox19 pic.twitter.com/T64XBT7ROD — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) July 26, 2022

Another look at the scene where the road is shut down at Eaton Road @fox19 pic.twitter.com/tK3kdCfNYz — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) July 26, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.