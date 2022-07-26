Ohio State Fair butter cow display’s ‘top-secret’ theme unveiled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The American Dairy Association unveiled the theme for its famous butter cow display at the Ohio State Fair on July 26.

The Fair posted on its Facebook page that the theme this year is Ohio’s agricultural heritage.

Since the early 1900s, the butter cow sculpture has been an annual tradition at the Ohio State Fair, according to Spokesperson Molly Devaney. This is the first butter cow unveiling since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees of the fair can find the display in the Dairy Products Building at the Ohio Expo Center where the butter is kept in a cooler maintained at 46 degrees.

The fair is open from July 27 to Aug. 7.

