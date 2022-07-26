Contests
Police: 12-year-old driver dies in crash with stepfather as passenger

A 12-year-old girl died in an overnight crash with her stepfather in the passenger seat, police say.
By Scott Broom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Md. (CNN) - Police in Maryland are trying to figure out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car that crashed in the middle of the night.

The crash killed Josseline Molina-Rivas and seriously injured her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga, who was in the passenger seat. He is in a coma.

“The police say she was driving, and we can’t accept that,” Josseline’s uncle Pablo Aaron Rivas said.

Howard County police said she was behind the wheel when the family’s Toyota Corolla went out of control, sliding into an oak tree in Columbia.

Rivas said Josseline’s mom woke up in the middle of the night to find Arturo-Artiga, her daughter and the car keys gone. Police called with the tragic news a short time later.

“She was friendly, funny, very funny and very smart,” Rivas said. “I can’t accept I’ll never see her again.”

Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed into an oak tree.

Investigators are still working all angles of the case.

“This is particularly unusual because of the girl’s age and also because it was a 2 a.m.,” Sherry Llewellyn with the Howard County Police Department said. “So we have a lot of investigation to do to determine all the details.”

Family members said they were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service and have established a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

