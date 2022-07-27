Adams County to hold first centralized back-to-school health fair for kids

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - As parents get ready to send their kids back to school, Adams County is hosting a Back-to-School Health Fair to help those in the area get the resources they need.

The health fair will be the first time Adams County has consolidated the program to offer health care services in one centralized location. Normally, the health fairs are done at individual schools.

“We thought that if we could promote the health and wellness of the children and bring services to them at the health fair that they can kind of do a one-stop shop,” explained Adams County Director of Nursing Kim Stauffer.

Getting kids to learn healthy habits at a young age is key.

According to the CDC, establishing healthy behaviors to prevent chronic disease is easier and more effective during childhood and adolescence than trying to change unhealthy behaviors during adulthood.

With limited resources in rural counties like Adams, the health department is relying on the big city to help them out.

“At Cincinnati Children’s, we want to be able to provide resources,” said Thom Brown with Cincinnati Children’s. “We know that access is a big issue for many families in Adams County. We just love this community. We want to be able to do as much as we can to help out the families.”

Whether you live in the big city or the vast countryside, some values remain the same.

“Everybody wants to be involved with children,” said Stauffer. “Everybody wants to take care of the kids. So, we just realized that even though we’re 60 miles apart we have a lot of things in common when it comes to health care and taking care of the children.”

The health fair will be on Aug 13. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Adams County Christian School, 187 Will Drive, West Union, Ohio 45693.

There will also be food trucks so kids can get a free launch at the health fair. Walmart will be handing out gift cards as well.

