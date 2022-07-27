Contests
Bengals legends Anderson, Riley step closer to Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

The Senior Committee meets on Aug. 16 to select which three will go forward.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.(Google Maps)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legends Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are now among the final 12 candidates in the senior category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, Anderson and Riley advanced from the group of 25 semifinalists to the final 12.

From here, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors Committee will select three of the 12 to become finalists for the Class of 2023.

The Senior Committee meets on Aug. 16 to vote on which three will go forward.

The 12 senior finalists:

  • Ken Anderson
  • Maxie Baughan
  • Randy Gradishar
  • Chuck Howley
  • Cecil Isbell
  • Joe Klecko
  • Bob Kuechenberg
  • Eddie Meador
  • Tommy Nobis
  • Ken Riley
  • Sterling Sharpe
  • Everson Walls

