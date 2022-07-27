Burrow’s surgery ‘went well,’ return to field TBD, Zac Taylor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor says star quarterback Joe Burrow’s appendectomy procedure “went well.”

Taylor met with the media Wednesday to give an update on how Burrow is doing after he underwent surgery the day prior.

When Burrow will return to the field is unknown, according to the Bengals head coach.

Says preseason games for Burrow will be TBD. Said that was the plan even before this. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 27, 2022

Cincinnati’s first of three preseason games is on Aug. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The defending AFC champs open the regular season at home on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

