Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Burrow’s surgery ‘went well,’ return to field TBD, Zac Taylor says

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor says star quarterback Joe Burrow’s appendectomy procedure “went well.”

Taylor met with the media Wednesday to give an update on how Burrow is doing after he underwent surgery the day prior.

When Burrow will return to the field is unknown, according to the Bengals head coach.

Cincinnati’s first of three preseason games is on Aug. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The defending AFC champs open the regular season at home on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Cincinnati Children's
1,000 patients at Cincinnati Children’s left out in cold after insurer drops coverage
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer used ‘n-word’ during incident outside CPS school, report finds
Two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cincinnati, health department says
Cleveland Cliffs
1 dead after accident at former AK Steel mill, company says

Latest News

Joe Burrow
Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoes surgery to remove appendix
Last week, the team unveiled their "White Bengal" helmet.
Cincinnati Bengals reveal new white uniform
A pedestrian runs through Smale Park on the Ohio River front near Paul Brown Stadium, home of...
Bengals president talks Paul Brown Stadium naming rights
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: J.P. Macura game-winning TBT shot
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: J.P. Macura game-winning TBT shot