Cincinnati recognized by Airbnb, named one of the ‘best equipped’ destinations

The footprints of digital nomads
Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19
Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati has been named one of the top five destinations in the U.S. for digital nomads and Airbnb hosts, according to a report by Airbnb.

The Queen City was ranked third out five for being one of the “best equipped” cities for Airbnb residents and hosts, Airbnb reported. Cincinnati sits right below Los Angeles, California (No. 2) and Irvine, California (No. 1) in the ranking.

The “best-equipped” destinations were chosen based on the highest share of long-term stay listings and the cities and towns with at least 1,000 active listings as of the first quarter in 2022.

While digital nomads, traveling remote workers, have been around since the 1990s, the number of people in the U.S. who identify as one has increased 49 percent since 2019, according to a study by MBO Partners.

MBO partners reported that in 2019, 7.3 million Americans considered themselves a digital nomad, but as soon as remote work became the new normal, that number increased to 10.9 million in 2020.

While COVID-19 vaccines began to roll out to the public in 2021 and people returned to the office, the number of digital nomads increased to 15.5 million, according to research conducted by Project Untethered.

According to Nomad List, the number of these traveling remote workers has increased since 2021 and is expected to remain steady in the next few years.

