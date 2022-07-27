Coroner IDs woman killed in Butler County crash

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County coroner has released the identity of the woman who was killed in a crash in Milford Township early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a crash involving two pickup trucks on U.S. 127 near Eaton Road in Milford Township around 4 a.m.

A blue, 1998 Chevrolet Silverado heading east on Eaton Road entered the intersection and went into the path of a gray, 2013 GMC Sierra that was traveling north on U.S. 127, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A rear passenger in the Chevrolet Silverado, 69-year-old Marsha Cottongim of Richmond, Ind., was ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced deceased at the scene.

First responders had to mechanically extricate the front seat passenger of the Chevrolet Silverado. The 43-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other two people in the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries and also were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the second pickup truck was traveling alone and was not injured, sheriff’s officials say.

CareFlight responded to transport the seriously injured female passenger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just before 5 a.m., however, “the helicopter crashed while attempting to land at the scene,” the sheriff’s news release stated.

All three crew members on the CareFlight helicopter suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital, according to Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer.

A CareFlight representative released a statement to FOX19 NOW that described the incident as “a hard landing.”

“Early this morning, a CareFlight helicopter operated by Air Methods Corp. responding to a vehicle accident in Butler County contacted wires and experienced a hard landing. Two of the three crew members onboard the CareFlight helicopter have been treated for their injuries and released. A third is being evaluated. Air Methods has contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration and will be working through the investigation process with these agencies. The safety of patients and crew is of the utmost importance to us. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in this incident.”

The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) is processing both crashes and will be working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in regard to the “helicopter crash,” a news release stated

