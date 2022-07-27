Dog dies after being left on front porch of The Animal House

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog was left for dead on the porch of The Animal House by an unknown woman on July 26, according to security footage.

Before leaving The Animal House, customers found the box on the front porch around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Animal House employees FOX19 NOW talked to preferred to stay anonymous.

“The box was open, so she was just sitting there,” an employee said. “Then to pull her out and see the condition she was in, it was really bad.”

According to the facility, the dog, known as Angel, was found in a box with skin issues, several tumors and was covered in filth.

What separated Angel from other dogs is the condition in which she was found, employees added.

The team said they took Angel to the vet on Wednesday, but she did not come back to the facility.

According to the vet, the dog’s conditions were too severe, and they had to put her down that afternoon.

“This could be a 15-year to 17-year commitment with an animal, and you better really think hard about it,” an employee stated. “It’s just horrible that people can’t take the responsibility to at least just do something for their pets. They just dump it for someone else to take care of them, especially in the conditions that this dog was in.”

The Animal House team encourages people who may know any information about the woman to reach out to the facility or to call Cincinnati police.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Cincinnati police to figure out whether or not the woman in the video could be charged.

