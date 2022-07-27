Don’t forget what happened: Marcus Fiesel’s caseworker sends message ahead of parole hearing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Thursday, the man responsible for the death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel will have his first chance at parole.

David Carroll will go in front of the Ohio Parole Board on Thursday for a chance to get out of prison following his 2007 murder conviction.

Joseph Buemer was Fiesel’s case worker in March of 2006. He talked with FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke about how he has spent the past 16 years helping other kids in need as a way to honor Fiesel.

“I want his legacy to live on, I don’t want anybody to forget about what happened,” Buemer explained.

He says he honors Fiesel by spreading kindness and positivity and he hopes everyone watching this will do the same.

“I don’t want anybody else to give David and Liz Carroll any more of their energy,” Buemer explained. “If you feel the need to write a letter to the parole board, then do that, then cry, then think about when you’re writing that, dig deep, and think about what that means to you and how that’s going to impact everyone as a community moving forward but then be done with it and move on.”

Fiesel was living in foster care with David and Liz Carroll in 2006 when the Carrols wrapped him in a blanket and bound him with tape. Then they put him in a closet and left on a trip to Kentucky.

The boy’s temperature spiked to more than 100 degrees. Thirty hours later, the Carrolls returned to their Clermont County home to find Fiesel dead.

Authorities say David and his live-in girlfriend, Amy Baker, took the boy’s body to Brown County, where they burned it before putting his remains in the Ohio river.

Liz Carroll’s case went to trial, where a jury convicted her. She’s currently serving a life prison sentence. David took a plea deal and got 16 years to life in prison.

Now, as David gets his first chance at parole, Beumer has a final message to the Tri-State: Honor Fiesel, remember Fiesel but allow yourself to move on from the horror of what happened to him.

“I want the others in the community of Ohio, of Cincinnati, Ohio, of, you know the area that was impacted, I want them to heal,” said Buemer. “I want them to move on. I want them to say, ‘you know what, I can recognize there are good and bad people in the world.’ And David Carroll and Liz Carroll and Amy Baker, not the people I want to surround myself with and not the people I am going to give any more of my thoughts or energy or anything to. I’m going to do what I need to do for myself and for my family and for the legacy of Marcus.”

