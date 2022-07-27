Embattled Lakota School Board member seen photographing students issues list of demands

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota School Board member Darbi Boddy wants the board to retract its notice of trespassing and restore her badge access to school buildings. She also wants the board to stop spreading allegedly false information.

Boddy and her attorney sent a letter to the board asking it to approve her requests by Aug. 10.

She was issued the trespassing notice after the board claimed she did not follow policy and made unofficial visits to schools in early May.

Superintendent Matthew Miller explained Boddy visited two schools on May 4 without notifying the principals, which is a requirement for all visitors.

He said she ignored staff requests to remain in the main offices at Lakota East High School and Liberty Early Childhood School until the principals met her. Boddy then “walked the hallways, violating safety protocols and causing a disruption in learning,” Miller said.

He continued: “This is also not the first time that Mrs. Boddy has ignored board policy, nor is it the first time she has disrupted learning in our schools. Our decision was not made lightly and was done in consultation with law enforcement.”

Boddy on Tuesday said her actions didn’t deserve the punishment.

“It’s not unheard of for a board member to walk into a school to document what’s going no, and it’s absolutely my job to do so, and I would be neglecting my responsibilities as a board member if I didn’t do that,” she said.

Her lawyer, Robert Croskery, says Boddy’s visits to schools were official business.

“She was elected to look for these things, and you can’t get them out of visits that are choreographed where the principal is escorting you around everywhere showing you what he or she wants you to see,” he said.

Boddy says she was elected to carry out her campaign platform. “Seek out the racist teachings of critical race theory and to get rid of them and to teach the truth about biology, that boys are born boys and girls are born girls... and to protect our daughters’ competitive sports from being ruined by boys competing as transgender females,” she said.

During one of Boddy’s visits to schools, a security camera captured her taking photos.

“I am an elected official and a member of the Lakota School Board, and it is not only appropriate for me to record and document my findings, it is my duty to do so,” she said.

Boddy allegedly took a picture of a student violating the dress code.

“The difference between a video being taken by the school and one taken by a board member for the school for a purpose that’s important, so long as that video or that snapshot is not misused... It doesn’t matter that there happens to be a student in it,” she said.

“I am just trying to do my job, observe and document what I see, adn I am just getting a ton of pushback for doing so.”

We reached out to the Lakota School District superintendent for comment but have not heard back yet.

