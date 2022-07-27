Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch extended to Wednesday night

Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

A Flood Watch that was in effect until 6 a.m. was just extended to 8 p.m.

Rain that could be heavy at times could impact the morning commute.

Watch for ponding on road and short-duration flooding.

Severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

Flooding is possible in the Tri-State due to storms Wednesday morning.
Flooding is possible in the Tri-State due to storms Wednesday morning.(WXIX)

