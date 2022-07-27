First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch extended to Wednesday night
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
A Flood Watch that was in effect for most of the Tri-State until 6 a.m. was just extended to 8 p.m.
Rain that could be heavy at times could impact the morning commute. Moderate to steady rain is crossing the region now.
Watch for ponding on road and short-duration flooding.
Severe thunderstorms are unlikely.
