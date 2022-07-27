First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch extended to Wednesday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

A Flood Watch that was in effect for most of the Tri-State until 6 a.m. was just extended to 8 p.m.

Rain that could be heavy at times could impact the morning commute. Moderate to steady rain is crossing the region now.

Watch for ponding on road and short-duration flooding.

Severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

Flooding is possible in the Tri-State due to storms Wednesday morning. (WXIX)

