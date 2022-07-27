FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Localized flooding could impact morning commute
Heavy rain is likely, but the chances of severe thunderstorm forming is low.
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State.
A Flood Watch is in effect until 6 a.m. It could be extended later into the morning.
Rain could impact the morning commute. At times it could be heavy, with ponding on roadways and localized short-duration flooding.
Severe thunderstorms are unlikely.
