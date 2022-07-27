FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Localized flooding could impact morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 6 a.m. It could be extended later into the morning.

Rain could impact the morning commute. At times it could be heavy, with ponding on roadways and localized short-duration flooding.

Severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

Flooding is possible in the Tri-State due to storms Wednesday morning. (WXIX)

