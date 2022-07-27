Contests
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Localized flooding could impact morning commute

Heavy rain is likely, but the chances of severe thunderstorm forming is low.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 6 a.m. It could be extended later into the morning.

Rain could impact the morning commute. At times it could be heavy, with ponding on roadways and localized short-duration flooding.

Severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

Flooding is possible in the Tri-State due to storms Wednesday morning.
Flooding is possible in the Tri-State due to storms Wednesday morning.(WXIX)

