‘He was lost:’ Friends of man killed in Madisonville police shooting ask for compassion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friends of the man shot and killed after pointing a gun at a Cincinnati police officer last weekend say he was going through a difficult time.

Cody Schwegman and Kaylee Higgins were shocked to hear about the death of 34-year-old Leonard Brewington.

CPD District 2 Officer Genesis Steele shot Brewington in the parking lot of a UDF in Madisonville Saturday afternoon. Steele was responding to a 911 call for a car driving erratically with the driver nodding off and possibly intoxicated.

According to bodycam footage, Brewington reached into his car and pulled out a handgun, pointing it at Steele. The officer commanded Brewington to get on the ground, but he did not. Steele shot Brewington five times total.

Steele has been defended and praised by public officials including interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils.

Schwegman knew Brewington for 22 years.

“He was a good guy,” Schwegman said Tuesday. “We grew up together. We got in a little trouble together, but nothing serious.”

Schwegman last saw Brewington a week prior to the shooting. He learned his friend had died the day after it happened. “I saw the clip and the bodycam footage, and man, it kind of blew me away.”

He continued: “It blew my mind, because he’s not the type of guy that would steal a car. He would pay someone to drive him. He would steal from stores and stuff... He never carried guns. He never had a gun.”

Asked why he pointed a gun at Steele, Schwegman speculated referenced a recent break up.

“I think between the break up he had—and I don’t want to say that’s what it’s all about—I think he was tired and I don’t think he could do it himself.”

Higgins knew Brewington for 10 years but says she hadn’t spoken to him recently.

“He was a good dude and he was lost,” she said, “and I wish I didn’t lose touch the way I did... and I could have been there for him.”

Higgins acknowledges what Brewington did was wrong, though she wishes folks on social media would have compassion. She says those struggling should reach out to family and friends.

“Just, if you are feeling that desperate and that lost, don’t end everything,” she said. “I know how it’s impacted me, and it’s impacted Cody, and my daughter’s dad, and Leonard’s sister, and everyone whose lives he touched.”

