Judge: Transgender girl can rejoin school’s softball team

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge has ordered Indianapolis Public Schools to allow a 10-year-old transgender girl to rejoin her school’s all-girls softball team while a lawsuit continues against a state law that bans transgender females from competing in girls school sports.

The federal judge in Indianapolis issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday on behalf of the girl, finding that she “has established that she has a strong likelihood of succeeding on the merits” of her claim.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed the lawsuit on behalf of the girl in May in hopes of blocking the law.

It was filed minutes after Republican lawmakers voted to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of the legislation.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

