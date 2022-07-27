National Chili Dog Day is July 28. Here’s where you can get a free coney

Contests
Cincinnati: Our Culture – Our Community – Skyline Chili
By Victoria Moorwood
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Cincinnati chili parlors are going big this National Chili Dog Day.

The quasi-holiday is observed on the last Thursday in July, this year falling on July 28.

To celebrate, multiple Cincinnati-style chili restaurants are offering freebies and sales, including one sweepstakes contest.

Read on below to find the best National Chili Dog Day deal near you from our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Skyline Chili: Downtown store reopens, complete with a walk-up window

Chili lovin’: Bengals rookies try Cincinnati-style chili for the first time

Skyline Chili:

Skyline Chili’s National Chili Dog Day sweepstakes is currently underway. No purchase is necessary; simply enter for a chance to win at skylinechili.com/national-chili-dog-day-sweepstakes.

One lucky chili lover will win two Cincy Shirts T-shirts, a bucket hat, drink coozie, sticker, Skyline Chili Greek Vinaigrette Dressing, chili pouches and a $50 gift card.

For a chance to win, enter the sweepstakes by 11:59 p.m. on July 28. The contest is open to Florida, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio residents who are at least 18 years old.

Multiple locations. Hours vary by restaurant.

Blue Ash Chili:

Get three cheese coneys for $6 on National Chili Dog Day.

Multiple locations. Open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Menu hack or blasphemy? ‘Inverted’ 3-ways put the cheese UNDER the chili. 😱

New store: Children of Gold Star founder Fahid ‘Frank’ Daoud to celebrate opening of new restaurant

The Chili Hut:

On Thursday, you can get a free cheese coney with a food purchase at The Chili Hut restaurant and food truck. The Chili Hut food truck will be at Fountain Square in Downtown from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Store location and hours: 390 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland. Open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gold Star:

Enjoy a free cheese coney at Gold Star with the purchase of a regular size Pepsi product.

Multiple locations. Hours vary by restaurant.

