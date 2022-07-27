NKY apartment complex to give tenants more time, money to vacate

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Tenants at an apartment complex in Newport that received vacate notices will now get more time to find new homes and money to help with moving expenses.

SPS Management gave the notice letter to tenants of Victoria Square on Wednesday. Some tenants were initially asked to vacate by September.

The apartments’ new owner, Sunset Property Solutions, will soon start construction on the complex, which sits in the shadow of what eventually will become the 25-acre mixed-use Ovation development on the banks of the Ohio and Licking rivers.

Construction will proceed in two phases, which would have given some tenants 60 days to vacate. Others were given until the end of January.

Those who were given a 60-day notice to vacate will now have until Oct. 31 to find alternate housing.

“While we thought honoring the leases and providing a minimum of 70 days notice to move out would be enough to make sure most residents would be able to find another place to live, we have learned in talking with many residents that, for many of you, this is not the case. Knowing many residents need more help, we are taking additional steps to alleviate some of the difficulty many residents are facing,” the letter reads.

SPS Management is now offering an extended moveout day, providing each household with $500 to help with their move and guaranteeing the return of security deposits as long as the apartment is not damaged.

“We hope that extending the time an additional month allows you to find a new place to live, and that providing you with $500 for expenses and guaranteeing the return of your security deposit helps ease your transition,” the letter says.

The City of Newport has said the Brighton Center has established a housing hotline at 859.491.8303 to provide resources and assist Victoria Square residents in finding new housing. City officials have also been in contact with the developer to provide resources to help displaced residents.

