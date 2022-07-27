Police: 1 in critical condition after Evanston double-shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a double-shooting Wednesday in Evanston.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Woodburn and Blair avenues.

EMS transported the victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One of the two victims is in critical condition, according to police.

CPD’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene.

No word on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

FOX19 is at the scene. We’ll update this developing story as more information surfaces.

