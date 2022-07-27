Contests
Sheriff: Man fired into residence at 3 victims in western Hamilton County

A 56-year-old Hamilton County man is under arrest after deputies say he fired into a home,...
A 56-year-old Hamilton County man is under arrest after deputies say he fired into a home, shooting at three people he knows, overnight, but no one was hurt.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 56-year-old Hamilton County man is under arrest after deputies say he fired into a home, shooting at three people he knows, overnight, but no one was hurt.

It all unfolded on the west side of the county in Crosby Township.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting shots fired into an occupied residence on New Haven Road near Oxford Road in Crosby Township just after 11 p.m. Tuesday

Several law enforcement officers responded from the sheriff’s office, Harrison and Green Township police and the county’s park system.

An intoxicated suspect how is known to the victims, dressed in blue jeans, bare-chested and armed with a gun, was taken into custody about two hours after dispatchers received the 911 call, according to the dispatch report.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman identified the suspect as Timothy Hammitt.

He was charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, receiving stolen property, having weapons while intoxicated, and having weapons under disability, court records show.

A medical squad checked out the prisoner at the scene, according to the dispatch report.

Hammitt was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at about 6 a.m.

He will be held without bond until he appears before a judge on Thursday morning, jail officials say.

